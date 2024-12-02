Duck Creek to acquire Imburse Payments

Following this partnership, Duck Creek’s clients will be able to use Imburse’s products. These services are designed for the global insurance industry, while they are easy to integrate and implement as well. Besides, the customers will have more flexibility in their payment choices and methods.

One of the services that Imburse offers to their customers is the cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payment solution. This was built for the insurance industry, bringing it efficiency and security into end-to-end insurance transactions. The company provides insurance carriers that can quickly connect to the entire ecosystem at a lower cost, while being integrated to the existing financing infrastructure and processes.

The Imburse platform provides policyholders with an easy-to-use and flexible payment methods for their users. It also offers them the ability to secure payments safely and fast, while managing multiple partners for collecting and disbursements, all in one place.









Imburse’s scheme for the future

Cloud-based payments integration platform Imburse represents a company that can connect any enterprise system to a payments rail, payment provider, payment technology in any market, for collections and payouts. Located in Switzerland, the platform offers their clients the opportunity to engage customers and to drive business efficiency, while being operationally insulated from the payment’s world.

Imburse will continue to provide their already existing users, client base, and markets all the services that they expect. In the meantime, the partnership with Duck Creek will offer the platform the possibility to expand across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific in order to attract new clients.

The platform can be used as a stand-alone basis, as it was until now, but the interested customers can access its services on Duck Creek’s suite of technology solutions, as it will be fully integrated into it from now on. This will enable Duck Creek carriers’ digital transformation goals with modern and secure tools, services and solutions.



Duck Creek’s strategy and products

Duck Creek Technologies is a company that provides multiple financial services to their client base, aiming to enable the industry with the ability to grow on their operations. With the acquisition of Imburse, Duck Creek will deliver the insurance software that will help the users to push their business forward.

The Duck Creek suite incorporates numerous insurance software products that offer financial managing solutions. If a customer makes a change in one place, the update is applied over the entire suite automatically. Furthermore, any client can rectify and balance all the records across the Duck Creek software and third-party integrations.

Single-point-of-change updates are provided as well, allowing the merchants to make a single addition or alteration to a client’s record, while seeing the change reflect across their whole relationship with the business.