Dubai public transport announced mobile payment option for 2020

Used as an alternative to the traditional Nol card, the virtual Nol card will be available for use on the Dubai Metro. Once they download the card, users will simply tap their phones on electronic gates at metro stations to enter and exit. Commuters will also be able to purchase a new card or transfer their existing balance to the digital version.

The virtual card will be linked to their bank account, enabling users to top up on the go. Following the initial roll-out next year, passengers will also be able to use it to pay their fares on other modes of transport that include the Dubai Tram and RTA buses.

They will also be able to use it to enter public parks and pay their parking fees, among other things.