Dubai invests USD 545 mln in ecommerce free trade zone

According to Reuters, in this ecommerce zone foreign companies will be offered 100% ownership. Foreigners operating outside of free trade zones in Dubai and the wider UAE can usually only hold a maximum 49% stake, with UAE nationals holding the rest.

The new 920,000 square meter trade zone is aimed to attract ecommerce, logistics, and other related industries; the construction is expected to start in 2019.

EZDubai will be located in the south of the emirate near industrial and residential developments and Dubai’s second airport, Al Maktoum International.