Dubai creates first national digital identity scheme, UAEPASS

Dubbed UAEPASS, smartphone owners who download the app of the same name from Google or Apple stores will be assigned a secure authenticated digital identity giving them access to federal and local government databases as well as privileges to do high-level financial transactions.

The new system complements the existing Dubai Pulse which already gives online users access to Dubai government services. The system went live on 16 October and allows users to digitally sign and validate documents, effectively mixing most routine physical trips to government service centres to sign documents.

The UAEPASS is a historical milestone in the UAE’s modern history because it gives everyone a simple mobile identity to do all their business.