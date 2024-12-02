Dubai creates first free ecommerce zone in Middle East

The free zone will cover 2.1-million square feet, and be located near the Dubai International Airport in the Umm Ramool area.

Dubai CommerCity will include more than a dozen office buildings, as well as logistics facilities and an area consisting of restaurants, cafes and art galleries. It will attract direct foreign investment from ecommerce players looking to expand in the Middle East and in South Asia.

Companies will meet current and future needs in logistics, electronic payments, IT solutions and customer services. The project will be implemented in two phases, where 50% will be completed at each stage.

The free zone is designed to boost regional ecommerce, which is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2020 in GCC countries. Over the next five years, the ecommerce sector is projected to account for 10% of Dubai’s retail sales, which are in turn expected to reach USD 54 billion by the end of 2017.