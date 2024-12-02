Dubai Chamber and Etihad Credit Insurance partner to boost trade finance

The aim of the memorandum is to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai-based companies in global trade. Under the terms of the agreement, Dubai Chamber will organise and host several seminars and workshops in cooperation with Etihad Credit Insurance that will educate businesses in Dubai about the benefits of trade credit insurance, surety bonding and trade finance solutions.

In addition, Etihad Credit Insurance will share market intelligence in this area and highlight countries and sectors that offer new business opportunities for Dubai-based traders, as well as practical tips for reducing trade risks.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce representatives have stressed the significance of the agreement in enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai-based exporters in foreign markets. The newly partnership between ECI and Dubai Chamber is meant to provide UAE companies with the necessary assistance and guidance needed in driving in development to their businesses.