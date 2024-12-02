Dubai Chamber advocates ecommerce in the Gulf

This is part of efforts to promote ecommerce among Gulf chambers and to achieve unified growth and prosperity for Gulf businesses, khaleejtimes.com reports. Earlier in 2015, Dubai and Makkah Chambers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) appointing Makkah Chamber as the sole representative for Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba Group in the kingdom.

The benefits include access to the knowledge centre, free ecommerce customer service and International Chamber of Commerce services through the ecommerce-based MENA region club and allotment of certificate of verified membership. The agreement is aimed at enhancing international trade through e-commerce and opening of new markets for the members of Makkah and other Saudi chambers.

Atiq Juma Nasib, senior vice-president of commercial services at Dubai Chamber, said the UAE is ranked as the largest ecommerce market in the MENA region. According to Dubai Chamber statistics based on PayPal data, the market size for ecommerce in the UAE is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by the end of 2015, thus acquiring a third of the total expected ecommerce market share of USD 15 billion in MENA.