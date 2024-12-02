du Pay partners with Visa to boost digital payments in the UAE

This collaboration makes du Pay a principal member to issue Visa cards, emphasising its commitment to digital empowerment and financial inclusion. Customers can seamlessly order their du Pay Visa prepaid card, both digital and physical, via the du Pay app, facilitating access to secure and universally accepted payment solutions.











Advancing financial inclusion in the UAE

The integration of Visa’s capabilities will enable du Pay to expand its financial solutions, striving for greater alignment with consumer lifestyles, as well as bring additional versatility into the du Pay platform, offering customers a suite of enhanced features and services.

Executives from du Pay said that together with Visa they have a shared aim to empower the financially underserved in the UAE, transcending the traditional boundaries of payment solutions. They are committed to making payment processes faster, simpler, and more secure while simultaneously increasing financial inclusion. The strategic collaboration is poised to accelerate digital empowerment with a focus on inclusivity and serve the needs of those without traditional banking services, ensuring simplified access to products.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from Visa stated that with du Pay’s Visa prepaid card, they are helping extend the benefits of digital commerce to more consumers in the UAE. This partnership aligns with the UAE government’s efforts to drive financial inclusion by introducing innovative, secure digital payment solutions. Visa is happy of this collaboration with du Pay and to be their partner of choice to support their entry into digital payments.

At the heart of the du Pay-Visa partnership is a commitment to reshaping the landscape of digital payments by ensuring the delivery of easy-to-use and secure digital payment solutions. Furthermore, this partnership is dedicated to the empowerment of communities through the provision of accessible financial services.