Leveraging Mastercard’s global money movement solutions, dtcpay users will be able to benefit from better speed, security, and transparency for their international transactions starting June 2025.





Enabling improved cross-border money movement

Starting this summer, dtcpay users will have access to over 49 corridors for payments originating from Singapore. Payout locations include the Chinese mainland, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Switzerland, Thailand, Vietnam, and a number of markets across the EU.

The companies aim to deliver a cost-effective and transparent way to move money across borders, ensuring that recipients and senders get more value in every transaction. As part of the agreement, dtcpay users will leverage faster processing times, with 60% more transactions made in an hour and 95% more within 24 hours.

The initiative addresses the needs of various user segments, helping businesses, financial institutions, and frequent flyers. For businesses seeking an easier way to pay vendors or employees overseas, dtcpay’s solution cuts payment times significantly when compared to traditional wire transfers, which can take up to five days. This supports them to keep their cash flow going and their operations running properly.

For financial institutions with an established API infrastructure, international payments require secure APIs. dtcpay offers a reliable API infrastructure aimed at simplifying cross-border payments for Fis, allowing them to offer better service to their clients and optimise overall efficiency.

Additionally, the company focuses on the needs of frequent flyers who seek a convenient and fast solution to make international transactions anytime. By leveraging a solution that allows individuals to manage their global finances without high transaction volumes or complex processes, users benefit from transparent fees and rapid transfers anywhere in the world.

Mastercard Move aims to offer banks, financial institutions, disbursers, and their customers a secure and fast money-moving experience, both internationally and domestically. It allows users to improve their transfer offering and maximise profits by giving end users more choice and transparency, enabling trackable payments, visibility to fees, accurate estimations for delivery times, and the option to receive payouts to bank accounts, e-wallets, cards, and cash.