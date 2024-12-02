DTCC delays blockchain post-trade platform launch

The post-trade financial service company mentioned that it took this decision to give more time to conduct additional testing of the revamped trade information warehouse (TIW) and to avoid complications with Brexit. A company spokesperson told the news outlet that the project is progressing and that it is just making sure that the product is 100% ready when it hits the market.

The project’s supposed initial launch reportedly coincided with Brexit, and assuming that Brexit happens, the country’s regulation is likely to change, including possibly releasing new policies from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to Token Post.

DTCC did not provide a specific date for the re-scheduled release.