DTA gets USD 90 mln to boost GovPass digital ID program in Australia

The program includes USD 61 million in new funding for the DTA, with additional resources drawn from existing budget from the Australian Taxation Office and the Department of Human Services. The DTA will test the delivery of GovPass across a range of services, including in online applications for a Tax File Number as has already been announced, and in digital health, according to Innovation Aus.

The agency was also given a small allocation of USD 700,000 for 2018/19 to investigate where blockchain technology could be used in the delivery of better government services.

Data sharing arrangements for the public sector have also received funding, while a data sharing and release framework is to be developed and administered by the newly-established National Data Commissioner.

Moreover, the Government will provide USD 44.6 million over the next four years to establish a national consumer data right (CDR). This entity will allow consumers and SME’s to access and transfer their customer data from one service provider to another in designated sectors like banking and utility providers.