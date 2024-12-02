DSV Group acquires shares in PAYONE

There are a number of opportunities for working together with the service provider for card payments at the point of sale, B+S Card Service, which is already part of the DSV Group, as dealers are distributing their offers as part of multi-channel strategies. These payments have previously been separated by sales channel and processed by different service providers. B+S and PAYONE have the opportunity to introduce integrated offers in the future.

PAYONE is a Europe-based bank-independent payment service provider. The modular platform offered by PAYONE is a software as a service (SaaS) solution designed to provide companies with processing for all payment transactions in ecommerce.

The DSV Group, which consists of the Deutscher Sparkassenverlag as well as its subsidiaries and associated companies offers savings banks as well as Sparkasse Finance Group associations and companies medial content in analogue as well as digital form.