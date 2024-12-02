DSS partners Acuant for identity verification solutions

DSS is a financial technology company that is building tools to encourage financial inclusion and bridge the ecommerce divide. AssureID is embedded within the DSS’ flagship product, SafetyNet, to authenticate drivers licenses, passports and other government issued IDs. SafetyNet provides a technological solution to international KYC regulations by using AI to generate a profile report in the click of a button to verify the user.

SafetyNet uses artificial intelligence to perform due diligence checks across tens of thousands of online data sources, pulling together real-time KYC profiles from digital documentation.