DS USA receives USPTO trademark confirmation delivery drones ignition

The ProSearch is the Company’s main proprietary search and rescue (SAR) drone on which its entire line of “Pro” platforms are based, postandparcel.info reports. This serves as the “template” drone. The ProDropper, developed by DSUSA’s Director of Research & Development, Euan Ramsay, is a proprietary delivery system designed to allow drones to manage multiple payloads in the same voyage.

The ProDropper can be used with the company’s own proprietary drone platform, the ProCargoX, but it can also be sold to customers using other drone systems. The delivery system uses special electro permanent magnets which hold the cargo in place, until they receive the signal to release. This means that the ProDropper has no moving parts which could jam or fail.

The USPTO has given ProDropper trademark serial number 86723400 and ProSearch trademark serial number 86722269. Although DSUSA developed its systems for the SAR solution, they could well “cross over” into the parcel delivery market.