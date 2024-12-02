Drover deploys Onfido identity verification technology to onboard new users

The company offers flexible car subscriptions for an all-in-one monthly payment, and it also promises a 100% online sign-up experience, with cars delivered in as little as 48 hours. The reasons behind choosing Onfido’s identity verification are its user experience and its ability to offer additional assurance through its facial checks.

After Drover’s users take a photo of their government-issued identity document, Onfido then checks that the government ID is not fraudulent, and cross-references it against a range of international databases. Moreover, through Onfido’s machine learning-based technology, the process is completed in seconds, so Drover can onboard more users with less manual intervention and resource.