Dropbox inks strategic deal with Adyen

The tie-up will enable Dropbox to provide more localized methods of payments beyond bank cards and PayPal.

Kicking off in 12 European countries, including Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, Dropbox will now provide direct debit payments, a popular means in Europe of setting up recurring payments such as subscriptions. It bypasses the need for a bank card and enables Dropbox collect its monthly fee directly from a subscriber’s bank account.

After the rollout out of direct debit payments in Europe, Dropbox will look to provide more localized options in Europe and elsewhere, including Latin America and Asia. Other local payments options that could be introduced in the future include iDEAL, Sofort, Giropay and Klarna, though there is no confirmation as to when (or if) those will be catered for.

Given that the US has traditionally been a more credit card-focused consumer market, Dropbox has always supported the likes of Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, as well as Discover and PayPal. However, in its push to appeal to more nations globally, Dropbox wants to open up to popular alternatives at a local level, and direct debits is a channel for the company to support.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses with a single global platform to accept payments anywhere in the world. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies.