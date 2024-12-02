Driven by pandemic, 63 percent of Brazilians use contactless payment – survey

The study was made in the second half of 2021 involving base VR workers. To avoid coronavirus contamination Brazilians have started to favour contactless payments, attracting 63% of workers. They have found that 27% of respondents started using proximity payment after the pandemic and 25%, who were already using it, started using it more, while the other 11% continue to use it as they did before.

Compared to 2020, it is noted that the form of payment is gradually being incorporated into the workers' routine. A reduction in the proportion of those who do not use proximity payments was recorded, from 45% to 37% between 2020 and 2021. The study also indicates that 9 out of 10 workers report that they will continue to use contactless payments after the pandemic is over.

VR Benefícios is a Brazilian company that facilitates the provision or workers benefits. It was founded in 1977 with the products VR Refeição and VR Alimentação, both originated from the PAT (Programa de Alimentação do Trabalhador) law – Worker's Meal Program, which allows exemption from social charges and deduction of up to 4% of income tax.