Driivz integrates with Payter for EU AFIR compliance

This integration aims to assist Driivz's European clients in adhering to Europe's Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) payment requirements. Effective 13 April 2024, AFIR mandates that all new public EV charging stations in Europe must offer ad-hoc payment methods, facilitating drivers to conveniently pay for their charging sessions with debit, credit, and smartphones directly at charging stations.

Recognizing the significance of meeting regulatory standards while improving the user experience, Driivz has integrated with Payter Apollo to support their payment terminals for Driivz customers.

A similar requirement was introduced to the California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) a couple of years ago. By facilitating AFIR compliance and streamlining the payment process, Driivz and Payter provide EV charge point operators with the necessary tools to meet regulatory standards. Driivz's integration with Payter Apollo underscores its commitment to driving innovation in the EV charging industry while complying with regulatory standards.





Representatives of EVolve emphasized the importance of EV charge point operators swiftly adjusting to the imminent implementation of AFIR payment regulations. By integrating with Payter, EVolve ensures compliance with these regulations while also improving the customer experience. This integration aims to make the charging process more convenient and accessible for users.

Payter representatives highlighted Payter's commitment to making charging more convenient and accessible for all individuals by incorporating open-loop payments. He expressed pride in supporting the transition to electric vehicles by integrating with industry leaders like Driivz. Willemse emphasized that the flexibility of Payter's Apollo payment terminals, when used in conjunction with Driivz's robust EV charge point management software, not only ensures compliance with regulations but also enhances the consumer experience.

The Driivz software platform, integrated with Payter payments terminals, offers a comprehensive payment solution for EV drivers. From accepting Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover credit and debit cards, to smartphone payments, Driivz and Payter ensure that EV drivers have various convenient payment options.

Driivz, a Vontier company, is a global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, facilitating the dynamic transformation of the plug-in EV industry. The company's cloud-based platform covers EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities, and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Centrica, Recharge, St1, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation, and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit Driivz's website.