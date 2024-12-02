Dressbarn plans to shut all 650 stores across the US

According to the parent company, this was not an easy decision, but the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability. The retailer said customers will be able to continue to shop from Dressbarn stores and online, as the closures won’t take place immediately.

Dressbarn has been around for more than five decades, but it has struggled to grow in apparel retailing as more women steer towards fast-fashion retailers and off-price chains.

Ascena indicated the wind down would not affect its other brands – which include Ann Taylor and Loft.