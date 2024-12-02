Dream Payments to help merchants automate their accounting

With Dream Payments point of sale solution, businesses using Clover can now sync with QuickBooks Online to accept any payment type and instantly update all sales data in QuickBooks with each transaction.

Through this integration, Dream Payments is extending the service to the US as merchants continue to upgrade their legacy POS systems to smart payment terminals to comply with global EMV card standards.

Compatible with Clovers entire line of smart payment terminals (Clover Station, Clover Flex, Clover Mini and Clover Mobile), Dream Payments POS provides the following features: sales automatically recorded in QuickBooks in real-time, inventory automatically updated in QuickBooks with each sale, collecting and automatically closing QuickBooks invoices, accurate QuickBooks sales tax codes.