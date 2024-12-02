Dream Payments launches mobile merchant services platform

The platform enables banks and merchant acquirers to provide businesses of all sizes with an entire suite of mobile merchant services, including mobile point-of-sale applications, payment terminals, merchant onboarding, secure payment processing, and business analytics.

The Dream mobile merchant services platform includes pre-built, white label mPOS applications for iOS and Android based smartphones. These mobile apps allow merchants to accept payments, issue receipts, manage product catalogues, and view real-time sales and analytics.

Also, it enables bank and merchant acquirers to sell and remotely activate mobile payment terminals through retail stores, bank branches, and mobile network operator locations. Dreams retail distribution and remote activation functionalities unlock alternative sales channels for merchant acquirers.

Moreover, the company`s SDK provides merchant acquirers, banks, and third party developers with the ability to customize Dreams white label mobile applications and to add payment accept services to their own mobile apps. With the Dream SDK, Dreams partners have the ability to create value added applications and services that enable merchants to manage their business from their mobile devices.