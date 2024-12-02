DPR and ClearBank team up with an integrated partnership

The integration combines DPR’s recently launched upgraded platform for retail and business savings with ClearBank’s real-time, multi-scheme, single channel APIs. DPR’s clients, which range from established banks through to building societies, now benefit from a greater choice in their agency banking provider, whilst ClearBank’s clients in turn, benefit from access to DPR’s core banking system.

Launched in July 2019, DPR’s new platform provides an online application and account servicing platform for retail and business savings, featuring digital capability that can onboard and provide core banking for savings customers across multiple channels and offering providers the ability to launch and manage multiple account types. The platform has been designed to embrace the rise of Open Banking and APIs.

ClearBank provides its clients with access to the UK’s clearing system via an ISO 20022 compatible RESTful API. ClearBank’s ISO 20022 compliant API seamlessly integrates with core banking systems for real-time access to products and services. Through one simple interface, ClearBank provides connectivity into payment schemes, in addition to other services such as account management and data management, all in house.

ClearBank’s cloud native technologies are transforming clearing and agency services for regulated financial institutions, enabling its clients to offer real-time payments and banking services.

ClearBank has built a payments platform which allows regulated financial institutions to consume a wide range of API-based services. Through its banking-as-a-service proposition, it provides access to a wide range of banking services, including real-time payment services across BACS, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.