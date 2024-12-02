DPR and ClearBank complete partnership

DPR’s clients, from banks to building societies, will now get “a greater choice in their agency banking provider”, whilst ClearBank’s clients get access to DPR’s core banking system.

Launched in July, DPR’s new online application and account-servicing platform can onboard retail and business savings customers, deliver them core banking technology and enable them to manage multiple account types.

Existing savings clients at DPR include neobank Masthaven, Saffron Building Society, Cambridge Building Society, and challenger Redwood Bank.