DPO releases new DPO Pay Mobile payments app

With several new features, DPO listened to merchant feedback to redesign and redevelop the payment app. DPO Pay Mobile app, previously called DumaPay, now offers a variety of new features to allow for easier, more convenient transactions no matter where in Africa their businesses are.

DPO’s officials stated that they took their merchants and their customers into consideration, and together, their teams transformed the existing technology to create a mobile application that now will help businesses across Africa grow quickly and with ease.











Availability and features of the new app

DPO Pay Mobile is available for download on iOS App Store and Google Play Store from November 2022. It allows credit and debit card payments from leading global card networks such as Mastercard, Visa, and American Express. The app can also be used with major money wallets in Africa like mPesa, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money, Orange Money, and MTN MoMo.

DPO Pay Mobile App features:

The app accepts payments globally, with DPO’s multi-currency solution allowing customers to pay in the currency of their choice. It allows business owners the flexibility to grant their employees access to the app with special settings to hide sensitive information;

It offers a seamless way to accept payments from customers on the go, either during check-in or during a safari ride;

DPO Pay Mobile can now process QR codes which businesses can use to allow their customers to pay in one easy step. It can also create payment links so customers can pay online in any currency with a choice of payment methods;

Authorised users of the merchants can also view and manage transactions, create reports, and get a complete view of their next settlement date and how much they are owed.

The payments sector has seen a considerable increase in the adoption of ever-changing technologies; however, it is important that the adoption of these technologies has the merchant’s feedback incorporated in the final product to ensure the user interface and experience suit the merchants and their customers.



