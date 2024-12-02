DPO Pay receives PSP approval from the Bank of Tanzania

To become eligible to provide payment services in Tanzania, entities are required to undergo a rigorous licence application process as mandated by the National Payment System Act of 2015. DPO Pay has already established itself as an important participant in various industries, including hotels and resorts in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar.

The company set up offices in Africa in 2006 and was recently acquired by Network International, which is an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa. Obtaining new licences from different regulators across the African continent has been a priority for DPO Pay, as these approvals are important for the company’s expansion plans.

When it comes to data protection, DPO Pay has implemented a series of security systems designed to protect the sensitive information of both merchants and consumers. The company specialises in providing payment solutions that allow businesses and individuals across the African continent to accept both local and international payment options.

DPO Pay has developed integrated payment technologies designed for businesses of all sizes in over 20 countries. Companies can leverage these technologies to accept payments securely in multiple currencies and through diverse payment methods such as mobile money, bank transfers, cards, USSD, and EFT.

Other developments from the DPO Group

In February 2023, payment orchestration platform IXOPAY collaborated with the DPO Group to provide payment processes for businesses to enable their growth in Africa and the Middle East. The partnership focused on helping businesses of all sizes with the extension of their geographic presence in the region by supporting transaction processes and payment services.

According to the company press release, the integration into DPO Pay aimed to help both platforms increase their client reach around the world, as IXOPAY covers over 170 payment provider integrations.

In November 2022, DPO Group has launched the DPO Pay Mobile app to allow businesses to securely transact in multiple currencies across Africa. DPO Pay Mobile app, previously called DumaPay, incorporates a series of new features designed to allow for easier, more convenient transactions.

Officials from DPO detailed the development process for the new app and revealed that they took their merchants and their customers into consideration, and together, their teams transformed the existing technology to create a mobile application that can support the growth of businesses across Africa.