DPO partners with Bank of Kigali

The partnership will allow the bank’s customers to access ecommerce and payment services via DPO’s online platform, which will onboard more online merchants and improve sales.

DPO developed an in-house integrated payments technology that provides support to businesses across the African continent to securely handle payments in all currencies and payment methods, including via mobile money.

The partnership is expected to rapidly increase the use of ecommerce in Rwanda and make room for new merchants and entrepreneurs who want to digitise their business.

According to experts, the sub-Saharan Africa potential size of ecommerce market could reach USD 180 billion by 2025, with a considerable increase caused by the current pandemic.