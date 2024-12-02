DPO Group rolls out B2B virtual and prepaid payment card

The card is offered as a plastic card as well as in virtual form and is available initially to its 10,000 business customers in Kenya and Tanzania, with plans to roll the card out across the other 14 countries in which DPO Group operates.

The announcement follows DPO’s partnership with Mastercard allowing DPO Group, in collaboration with banks, to be able to issue physical and virtual cards. In 2018, Mastercard also enabled DPO Group to act as a Pan-African switch via Mastercard Payments Gateway Services, meaning it can independently authorise transactions with no need for bank integration.

The DumaCard can be used by merchants as a single or multiple-use card and can be topped up regularly using mobile money so users do not have to have a bank account in order to be able to use the card. As a multi-currency card, it can be used across Africa as well as internationally, and in local currencies. It can also be customised to allow merchants to pay single or multiple recipients.

In addition, in the future, individuals will be able to use the DumaCard to make and receive payments for everything from household bills to entertainment subscriptions.