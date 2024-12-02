DPD Germany to launch digital parcel label in 2015

Designed for parcels that are retuned by customers, it will be available for all small business and individual shippers using DPD’s online parcel shipping portal DPD Web Parcel, and also for ecommerce platforms like eBay.

The digital parcel label will take the form of a QR code sent to a mobile phone of a shipper or online shopper when a parcel shipment is booked. Instead of needing to print out a label, the shippers take their phone to a DPD Parcel Shop and has the QR code scanned.

Once the QR code has been scanned, the parcel shop employee then fixes a “mini-label” onto the parcel to take the shipment through the DPD network to its destination.