DPD Germany opens EUR 11 mln parcel sorting centre in Bavaria

The centre at Dinkelsbühl in Bavaria began deliveries on 7 January 2015 to serve Dinkelsbühl, Feuchtwangen, Ansbach, Crailsheim, Ellwangen, Aalen and Nördlingen. Postandparcel.info reports. The facility will support existing depots in Nuremberg, Heilbronn and Neu-UIm, with 90 employees and 65 delivery vehicles.

The facility can process up to 5,500 parcels an hour, with initial expectations that it will handle a volume of more than 16,000 parcels per day. A second phase is expected to take the capacity up to 7,500 parcels per hour.

DPD, majority-owned by La Poste’s international parcel-express business GeoPost Group, said the facility was its 76th location in Germany. DPD is currently planning to double its market share in the German ecommerce delivery business up to 15% by 2020.