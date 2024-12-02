DPD expands Predict service to Czech Republic

The Czech citizens will be offered a one-hour window when their parcels will be delivered, beginning with May, 2015, postandparcel.info reports. The move will boost the convenience for customers receiving ecommerce orders and other parcels, and cut down on transport miles and associated environmental impacts by avoiding the need for re-delivery.

DPD first introduced the Predict service in the UK in 2010 and attributes the service to the securing of more than GBP 178 million worth of new business. The parcel carrier, which is owned by French postal operator La Poste, already provides the service in a number of other countries including Belgium, Germany and Slovakia, and is currently aiming to expand the Predict service to a total of 20 European countries.

Previously, the DPD Private service had been offering a two-hour delivery window in the Czech Republic, based on a two-day transit time. As well as offering a one-hour time slot for deliveries, Predict sends text or email notifications of imminent deliveries to recipients, and allows them to change the delivery time if the offered slot is inconvenient. DPD CZ has 300 employees and 600 couriers in the Czech Republic, delivering around 12 million parcels a year.