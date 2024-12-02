doxo integrates Apple Pay for mobile payments

According to Apple Insider, the doxo app and website act as an all-in-one solution for paying bills, connecting accounts together, and allowing users to see all of their recurring bills in one location. Users can make payments by selecting the biller, entering the amount, and select a bank account or credit or debit card.

There are more than 45,000 billers in the doxo service that can be paid such as AT&T, State Farm, Chase, and many more that do not have Apple Pay as an option.