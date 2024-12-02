Downtown launches mobile payment app in Palo Alto

Following the launch of its iOS app, Downtown enables customers to make in-store orders and purchases from their iPhone. Then using iBeacon technology, the Downtown app enables restaurant to know exactly what table customers are sitting at so they can deliver your food directly to them.

In addition to providing the consumer with facing app that enables customers to order and pay for their meals, Downtown also has an app version available for merchants. Merchants using the app are set to get a flashing alert when a customer has placed an order.

Downtown has raised USD 300,000 in its seed funding round.