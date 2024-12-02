Douglas Group expands mobile payment options with Yapital

Douglas is set to initially integrate Yapital in all 450 stores in Germany by November 2014. In order to make a payment, the consumer uses the Yapital app on the smartphone to scan a QR code from the card terminal.

In the course of 2015, consumers are also set to be able to pay with Yapital online at douglas.de. Usage remains similar online and offline: the consumer scans a QR code with the PIN-secured Yapital smartphone app, clicks on Confirm, and the payment is done. Consumers can also buy their goods by entering the Yapital user name and password. All purchases are listed in a transaction overview inside the Yapital app.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.

In recent news, global payment provider Ingenico has entered an agreement with Yapital, a European cross-channel payment system operator.