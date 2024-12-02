DotDashPay integrates mobile payments with VivoPay devices

The payments platform will be available on contactless readers like the Kiosk III and VivoPay 4880 series, DitDashPay states in a press release.

Merchants who use ID Tech devices will be able to accept contactless mobile payments and offer loyalty-based services through ewallets. The integration is mostly targeted at retailers and quick-service-restaurants who need a quick checkout process. The platform will also give merchants access to more consumer data.