Dosh raises USD 44 mln in funding round attended by PayPal

Dosh offers users cashback on certain purchases made with the app at partner merchants. To start paying at merchants, clients have to link a debit and credit card within the app. The start-up has made agreements with small restaurants, boutiques, big grocery and hotel chains, including Sam’s Club, Forever 21, Mattress Firm, Papa John’s, and Chili’s.

Dosh also works as an advertising platform for businesses, who can promote offers on which consumers can get a rebate on. The start-up wants to solidify its position as an advertiser.