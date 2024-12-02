Dosh launches Stashes to help Kiwis manage their money

This customisable sub-account feature allows users to allocate funds for everyday expenses such as utility bills, groceries, rent, and budget for upcoming one-off events. The product launch comes in the context of an increase in customer demand for simple tools that can help with money management. In addition, this money management initiative aims to help New Zealanders tackle the rising cost of living. In essence, Stashes allows users to separate the funds stored in their Dosh wallets for different purposes.

Some of the most noteworthy features of the Stashes offering include a complete transaction history that offers improved visibility for users, as well as the ability to consolidate multiple financial tools into one app with features such as Split Bills and Request to Pay. When it comes to customisation, users have the ability to create up to 20 sub-accounts and personalise them with colours and emojis.

Stashes is aimed at all Dosh users within the Dosh mobile app, which is available on both the Apple and Google app stores. All money held in Dosh Everyday accounts and Stash accounts is backed up by BNZ, which is a service partner.

More information about Dosh

Dosh is New Zealand's first mobile wallet app, enabling easy and instant payments 24/7 via mobile phone numbers or QR codes, without the need for bank account numbers.

The Dosh digital wallet launched in New Zealand in October 2021, and it was developed on Software Group's technology platform. Dosh works with major banks such as BNZ, ASB, Westpac, ANZ, and Kiwibank, and is a registered Financial Services provider, overseen by the Department of Internal Affairs.

In October 2022, Dosh launched a debit card in collaboration with Visa. According to stuff.co.nz, the product launch gave Kiwis access to a physical card connected to an instant, real-time payments network for the first time.

The Dosh Card is a prepaid debit card linked to a Dosh account that enables in-store and online purchases wherever Visa is accepted. The card also benefits from Visa’s Zero Liability policy, and it can be ordered for free via the Dosh app. Cardholders benefit from exclusive cashback rewards, which are paid directly to their Dosh accounts.