Doosan-Babcock signs with Swipe2B to digitize its supplier payments

Swipe2B’s BatchPay solution automates workflow and enables early payments via commercial credit card to all suppliers. Construction and engineering conglomerate Doosan-Babcock’s payments are now processed within seconds, with cleared funds credited into their suppliers’ bank accounts within hours. Being a cloud solution, Doosan-Babcock was able to implement and go live with Swipe2B within 72 hours, from start to finish.

With Swipe2B, Doosan-Babcock is able to better manage its working capital, enjoy extended credit terms and provide its suppliers with liquidity through early payments. Swipe2B has a portfolio of corporate clients across various industries, however, Doosan-Babcock is its first implementation within the engineering and construction sector.