DoorDash releaser cheaper subscription for students

The special pass is half of the regular monthly subscription ran by the company and offers similar benefits, including free delivery on eligible orders with minimum threshold (USD 12 for restaurants and USD 25 for groceries), 5% cashback on pickup orders from selected restaurants, as well as access to members-only promotions, special offers, and discounts.

The student programme will be available for all undergrad and graduate students from accredited colleges and universities in the US when they present a valid SheerID. Subscribers are free to cancel anytime, without additional fees or penalties.

According to a recent survey conducted by the company, 70% of college students in the country use a delivery app at least once a week, which means DoorDash can grab a part of the underserviced sector of students and boost its revenues.