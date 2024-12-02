DoorDash partners with Afterpay

The new service provided by DoorDash’s Australian subsidiary will allow all platforms’ clients and subscribers of Dashpass to pay for their food deliveries in four installments, with no additional costs, across the country.

The partnership comes as a response to the high increase in demand of both services, with DoorDash expanding all over Australia in just two years, and Afterpay counting for over 3.6 million users in the country alone.

The Afterpay option will be available on the DoorDash app at checkout on all orders. Moreover, users will receive three months free of the DashPass service when signing up with AfterPay. The DashPass monthly subscription provides unlimited free delivery and exclusive ordering deals.