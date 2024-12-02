The credit card will allow members to save and earn rewards on purchases both on and off the DoorDash platform.

According to Chase representatives cited by mastercard.com, Chase and DoorDash have worked together since 2020, and DoorDash’s first-ever credit card is aimed at clients who want to earn more where they are spending, whether that’s ordering from DoorDash itself or spending in-person at a neighbourhood store.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a World Elite Mastercard that will offer customers various rewards and perks, including complimentary 24/7 concierge service and access to Mastercard Priceless Experiences. Since January 2020, Chase and DoorDash have offered a selection of complimentary DashPass membership perks to Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cardmembers in addition to most Chase co-brand cardmembers.

More information about Chase and DoorDash

According to the official press release, Chase is a US-based consumer and commercial banking business with assets of USD 3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with financial services such as personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans, and payment processing.

According to businessinsider.com, DoorDash is an on-demand food delivery service that partners with local restaurants to deliver food to homes and businesses. Due to the way that DoorDash orders are delivered, the app makes it easier for restaurants to get into the delivery business.

Other DoorDash partnerships in 2022

In April 2022, Chase has extended its partnership with DoorDash and Lyft, in order to allow cardholders to continue to earn bonus points from ridesharing and deliveries. For Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders, Chase extended its complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership until 31 December 2024. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders will also get the minimum one-year complimentary DashPass subscription, through 31 December 2024.

In March 2022, Visa has announced a new offering with DoorDash to enable faster payouts to eligible members across Canada. The new feature, called DoorDash Fast Pay, is facilitated by Stripe's Instant Payouts product, made available through Stripe’s financial institution partner and supported by Visa Direct, Visa's real-time push payments platform.

To help ensure that Dashers can access their earnings, DoorDash is using Instant Payouts with Stripe Connect to handle the US and Canada payments.