DoorDash launches co-branded credit card with Chase

With the new card, customers will get 4% cashback on DoorDash and Caviar orders from merchants on the DoorDash platform, 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant either online or in-store, 2% cash back on grocery stores either online or in-store, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Cardholders will also have the option to use rewards to pay for part or all of a DoorDash or Caviar order, along with the option to redeem rewards for gift cards from a variety of brands and retailers.









New cardmembers will get a free year of DashPass, the platform’s USD 9.99 per month subscription service that offers free delivery and other perks. DoorDash Rewards Mastercard cardmembers can extend their complimentary DashPass membership every anniversary year when they spend USD 10,000. They will also get a USD 100 cash bonus after spending USD 500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.





Driving loyalty while supporting businesses

Company officials said that they are happy to introduce the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard to give consumers more convenience and value on their everyday purchases from their favourite businesses. Together with longstanding partners Chase and Mastercard, they offer rewards and cash back opportunities for cardmembers to support their neighbourhood businesses.

The launch of the new credit card indicates that DoorDash is looking for ways to drive customer loyalty and keep its platform at the forefront of its users’ minds. The move also gives DoorDash the ability to offer additional perks for users while opening up new revenue streams.