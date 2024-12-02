BitPay will allow users three options to buy food with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency:

gift cards for food delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats using your crypto wallet

the BitPay Card to spend crypto like cash

food orders using Menufy or Takeaway.com and pay straight from your crypto wallet





Buying prepaid gift cards for DoorDash and Uber Eats

BitPay offers DoorDash and Uber Eats users the possibility of turning crypto into prepaid gift cards. Moreover, their Merchant Directory can contains complete list of companies that accept crypto payments, either directly or through a prepaid gift card.

Users can do this by downloading the BitPay App, tapping the Shop with Crypto tab in the app, then selecting their preferred food delivery service, like DoorDash and Uber Eats. After entering the amount they’d like to load onto the card (between USD 25 and USD 1000), they can select the wallet and cryptocurrency to use in order to buy the prepaid Uber Eats or DoorDash gift card.





Using the BitPay Card to order food delivery

The BitPay Card allows users to spend their crypto anywhere that Mastercard is accepted (including DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub and any other with any food delivery service). The BitPay Card offers fee-free instant conversion of Bitcoin or more than a dozen other cryptocurrencies into dollars with every swipe.

After applying for the card and loading it to the BitPay Wallet or connecting with a Coinbase account, users will receive a virtual Mastercard debit card, which they can start using right away at millions of retailers. Apple Pay and Google Pay are also available to use in-person, along with the fact that consumers have the option for a physical card as well that can be sent right to their door.





Crypto payment options

BitPay offers a variety of options for purchasing prepaid gift cards with crypto. Gift cards can be bought with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP), Dai (DAI), Wrapped bitcoin (WBTC), Gemini USD (GUSD), USD Coin (USDC), and Binance USD (BUSD).

Takeout restaurants that accept gift cards, which can be purchased with crypto through BitPay, are Bonefish Grill, Chili’s, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Steak ‘n Shake and many more.



