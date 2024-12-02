



Following this announcement, the strategic agreement is set to help Dojo’s small business customers accept American Express payments securely and efficiently with one unified contract. This feature offers a smoother experience featuring a consolidated statement for transaction reconciliation, a unified settlement process, a streamlined onboarding journey, as well as a single point of contact for servicing.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Dojo x American Express partnership

Dojo is a payment technology provider that offers multiple businesses and companies around the world the needed tools and experiences to develop and grow in the Experience Economy.

The collaboration announcement comes during American Express’ annual Shop Small campaign, which was developed in order to support small businesses by encouraging the nation to support their local high street and enjoy the benefits of ‘shopping small’, whatever their budget.

At the same time, both American Express and Dojo aim to make life easier for customers, while also giving them the possibility to focus on running their businesses and delivering an optimised client experience. The partnership represents an important step in the shared commitment to innovate tech and continue supporting the high street as well. Furthermore, the strategic deal aims to enable more businesses across the UK with the possibility to benefit from optimised solutions and experiences.