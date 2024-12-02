Doha Bank partners with Mastercard





Following this announcement, Doha Bank and Mastercard have entered a long-term strategic collaboration aimed at maintaining the bank’s strategy in optimising customer solutions and providing secure and efficient payment tools. The partnership also aligns with Doha Bank’s `Himma` roadmap which is expected to improve the manner in which the financial institution operates and serves its clients.

In addition, both enterprises will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

In recent years, Qatar has been pursuing digital development, which has been identified as a main and important drive of its diversified economic growth. The country has also made significant investments in technology infrastructure and software, while launching several initiatives aimed at the adoption of digital technologies in multiple industries, including the financial landscape as well.

Besides the process of expanding the size of its business in the field of cards and digital payments, Doha Bank is expected to benefit from Mastercard’s expertise in the field of digital services. This will optimise and accelerate the strategic transformation process of Doha Bank.

At the same time, Doha Bank will continue its commitment to play an important role in achieving the objectives and goals of the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan as part of Qatar National Vision 2030. The partnership with Mastercard will also focus on the shared effort to provide improved benefits and services to various segments of customers, as well as develop the country’s payment landscape. Both financial institutions will also prioritise the process of driving payment innovation, accelerate digital transformation, as well as boost financial inclusion.



