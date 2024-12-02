Doha Bank launches Doha Pay service for Android and iOS

The service will expand Doha Bank’s digital infrastructure and mobile experience by allowing customers to pay with a single tap at grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and retail shops.

According to company representatives cited by thepeninsulaqatar.com, the payments are accepted with a single tap at a network of Doha Bank POS terminals and any contactless (NFC-enabled) machines across the state of Qatar or globally. Essentially, Doha Pay clients can use the new mobile digital wallets to pay anywhere contactless payments are accepted, as well as in apps and on the web.

These new mobile digital wallets aim to provide the same benefits offered by Doha Bank’s cards without the need to carry physical, plastic-made debit or credit cards.





Trends in digital wallet transactions

According to a report by fisglobal.com, digital wallets accounted for nearly half (48.6%) of global ecommerce transaction value in 2021, which is around USD 2.5 trillion. The report projects that digital wallet use will represent 52.5% of ecommerce transaction values in 2025.

Furthermore, the use of traditional payment methods such as cards and cash-on-delivery continue to lose share and combined are projected to account for less than a third of global e-commerce transaction value by 2025.

According to thefinancialbrand.com, digital wallets will surpass physical credit card use in 2022 and will represent almost a third of U.S. e-commerce spending. The same source indicates that this will be led by Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, Google Pay and PayPal. This growth will be supported by digital wallets offering superior checkout solutions and flexibility in underlying payment methods.

Other Doha Bank developments in 2022

In January 2022, Doha Bank partnered with Qatar Airways and Visa to launch the Qatar Airways Privilege Club credit card. This new partnership allows cardholders to earn Qpoints on their everyday spending, with opportunities to fast-track their tiers.

The Qatar Airways Privilege Club credit cards by Doha Bank are offered under the ‘Visa Infinite’ and ‘Visa Signature’ product versions, bringing Qmiles earning proposition to the market along with other travel and lifestyle benefits.