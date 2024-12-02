Following this announcement, the collaboration marks Nium’s inaugural deal in the region of Qatar, underscoring its overall commitment to optimise the landscape of international payments and transactions.

In addition, both Nium and Doha Bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Nium x Doha Bank collaboration

Through this partnership, both financial institutions will further strengthen the shared commitment to providing fast, reliable, and cost-effective remittance solutions to residents and users in Qatar. By utilising Nium’s expertise in facilitating secure cross-border payments, combined with Doha Bank’s localised insights and market expertise, the strategic deal is expected to also introduce real-time payment services that optimise the efficiency and affordability of the local industry.

At the same time, customers and users of Doha Bank will have the possibility to gain access to improved real-time payment solutions, as well as to transfer funds across borders with speed, safety, and efficiency. By leveraging Nium’s technology and Doha Bank’s extensive customer base, the initiative is set to also optimise the manner in which clients in Qatar conduct cross-border transactions.

The process of enabling individuals to transfer money across borders represents an important step in the current interconnected industry. The collaboration between Doha Bank and Nium will also accelerate the shared strategy of driving financial inclusion, as well as accessibility through technology.





