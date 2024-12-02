With participation from other angel investors, the founding round raised money to support the company’s vision to implement payments that go through regardless of the customer’s or merchant’s location. It will support the company’s product development and expansion operations.











Dodo Payments' funding plans

As many startups focus on solving challenges for international bank transfers, P2P, and B2B payments, Dodo Payments was created to shift the focus towards a better checkout experience. Its platform integrates cross-border payment processing, tax compliance, fraud prevention, and customer billing, enabling businesses to expand globally with efficiency.

The payment platform is designed to help businesses scale internationally and aims to help entrepreneurs and startups collect cross-border payments in a fast and convenient way, without concern for payment methods, billing, invoicing, fraud, taxes, or chargebacks.

This mission stemmed from the fact that global payment processing for startups from emerging markets is yet to be improved, regardless of an increasing number of developers and companies launching products worldwide.

Dodo Payments will utilise the funds raised to accelerate its product development, expand local processing in over 30 new markets, and simplify compliance across multiple regions with automated solutions, as well as improve security measures. Its goal is to support over 100 countries and 300 local payment methods across global markets in the upcoming year.

Dodo Payment’s platform currently supports over 25 local payment methods, including Apple Pay, Klarna, Affirm, CashApp, and UPI. This makes it easier for customers to pay with familiar methods, thus reducing friction at checkout and building trust. The funding will enable the company to further simplify global payments for startups and make cross-border transactions easier for businesses worldwide.