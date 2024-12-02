DocuSign selects GoCardless for subscription payments

DocuSign helps organisations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. Due to this partnership, its customers will be able to subscribe using GoCardless, as an alternative to credit/debit cards and PayPal.

As Global Payment Preferences research report conducted by YouGov and GoCardless shows, at least one third of consumers are likely to choose Bank Debit/Direct Debit to pay for online subscriptions. Further research on business payer preferences shows that in the UK, 44% of businesses were likely to pay by Direct Debit: more than corporate cards, bank transfer and digital wallets.

The business will access the GoCardless platform through Zuora, fully-automating their billing, collections, quoting, revenue recognition, and subscription metrics.