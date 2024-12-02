DocuSign enables Android Pay, Apple Pay document payments

The San Francisco-based company said DocuSign Payments is intended to save businesses time by providing a fast and easy way to collect payments and signatures in just one step.

At launch – via the partnership with global payments platform Stripe – users can DocuSign and pay using Android Pay, Apple Pay or any major credit card.

DocuSign said it will continue to integrate new payment partners – including Authorize.Net, Braintree and PayPal – in the coming months. Automated clearing house payments, recurring payments, and other functionality are expected to be available later this year.