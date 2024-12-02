DOCOMO joins forces with gaming publisher to expand to new markets

BANDAI is the publisher of PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN and Dragon Ball games and by using DOCOMO Digital’s mcommerce platform, the company will explore new sales channels, start using alternative payment methods, including direct carrier billing, which will account for 25% of all mobile gaming transactions by 2020, according to a report by Juniper Research.

The partnership will also see the co-creation of a number of HTML 5 based games that DOCOMO Digital will be able to offer directly to its network of mobile operator partners. The company also plans to develop stronger relationships with alternative app stores, mobile device OEMS and operators in emerging ecosystems, particularly in Africa, Latam and India.

A number of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe’s freemium mobile games will also be directly impacted by the deal.